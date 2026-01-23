Former California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli recently backed out of his commitment to the Clemson Tigers in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels in the transfer portal. It's a move that is seemingly not sitting well with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, as he delivered a stern warning to Pete Golding and the Rebels' program.

While talking with media members on Friday, the 56-year-old head coach, along with the Clemson football program, claims they have evidence of Golding and Ole Miss tampering with Ferrelli, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports and On3 Sports.

“Clemson administrators and coaches have been gathering evidence of tampering related to this situation with Ole Miss and transfer Luke Ferrelli and are expected to pursue the allegations to the fullest extent.”

Reports indicate that Golding went out of his way to text Ferrelli while he was attending an 8 a.m. class at Clemson, per Jon Blau of The Post and Courier. Ole Miss general manager Austin Thomas said that he did not want to be involved in the situation, but said that head coach Pete Golding acts on his own accord. Golding allegedly asked the soon-to-be sophomore linebacker what his buyout is with Clemson while acknowledging Ferrelli was already signed.

“Dabo Swinney says the Ole Miss GM communicated to Luke Ferrelli's agent that he wanted no part of this, but ‘Pete Golding just does what he does.' Ferrelli got a text while he was in his 8 a.m. class. ‘I know you're signed. What's the buyout?' Golding allegedly said.”

During his news conference, Swinney admitted that he typically stays to himself on these topics. However, he felt it was necessary to stand up for his program with Golding allegedly tampering with Ferrelli, per Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper.

“I've usually stayed in my lane,” said Swinney. “I've seen some stuff. But I'm not gonna let someone tamper with my program. If you tamper with my players, I'm going to turn you in. Simple as that.”

Fowler also reports that Clemson athletic director Graham Neff informed media members that the University has reported Ole Miss to the NCAA for allegedly tampering with Luke Ferrelli. Depending on the NCAA's findings, a punishment could be dealt to Golding and the Ole Miss program. But time will only tell how it plays out.

“Clemson AD Graham Neff confirms they've reported Ole Miss to the NCAA for a tampering violation with LB Luke Ferrelli. Neff: ‘We reported it immediately (last Friday) and will certainly cooperate.' Neff says the NCAA was surprised a school was so candid with them.”