Ole Miss suffered a bevy of losses since losing to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it is on the verge of securing a major addition. Weeks after committing to Clemson from the college football transfer portal, former Cal linebacker Luke Ferrelli is now expected to join Pete Golding's team in Oxford.

Ferrelli not only committed to Clemson; he signed with the team on Jan. 7. However, he is now officially back in the transfer portal and expected to sign with Ole Miss, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

The deadline for non-College Football Playoff participants to enter the transfer portal was Jan. 16, but players can enter after that date if they notify their school before the deadline, and the school's processing causes the delay. Ferrelli's case is unique in that it includes a third school, but it falls under that category.

Ferrelli was a significant commitment for Clemson after he tallied 91 tackles, one sack and one pass-breakup in a stellar 2025 freshman campaign. He announced his transfer from Cal after just one season, during which he ranked 10th in the ACC in tackles. Ferrelli earned the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season.

Instead, he appears likely to be a monumental addition to Golding's rebuilding squad. Ole Miss lost starting linebackers Jaden Yates and TJ Dottery to the college football transfer portal since its CFP loss.

The sudden shift has Clemson fans screaming for a tampering investigation, particularly amid rumors that Golding contacted Ferrelli after his commitment to the Tigers. NCAA transfer rules state that teams cannot contact athletes while they are officially enrolled at another university.