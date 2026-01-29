The Denver Broncos are in an interesting position entering the offseason, causing mock drafts to run wild ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Opinions were split on the Broncos all year, during which they won 12 one-score games, including a gutsy Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. However, the playoff victory ultimately cost Denver its season, as Bo Nix underwent season-ending surgery immediately after.

The offense was inconsistent, but it seemed to find a rhythm at the end of the year before Nix's injury. The Broncos' defense went in the opposite direction, dominating all year before getting picked apart by Josh Allen in the playoffs.

Even more importantly, the Broncos have five starters hitting free agency in the coming months. How general manager George Paton navigates that field significantly impacts his approach to the draft in April.

Before the chaos begins, let's take a look at the Broncos' full 2026 NFL mock draft, according to the PFF draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 30: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The Broncos made it obvious in the playoffs that they need another consistent receiving threat to take their offense to the next level. Courtland Sutton earned his second Pro Bowl nod with his third career 1,00-yard season in 2025, but Troy Franklin's slow development and Marvin Mims Jr.'s offensive limitations gave their offense a rigid ceiling throughout the year.

The PFF mock draft simulator has the Broncos addressing those issues with their first-round pick, selecting Texas A&M's KC Concepcion at No. 30. Concepcion was one of the most dynamic receivers in college football in 2025, with his 15.1 yards per catch ranking 13th among Power Four receivers with 50 or more receptions. Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands, but route-running could be an issue for him early in his career.

Round 2, Pick 62: CB Keionte Scott, Miami

The Broncos just invested a first-round pick in cornerback Jahdae Barron in 2025, but the PFF mock draft simulator has them going back to the well early in 2026. This time, Paton goes with Miami's Keionte Scott, who was one of the heroes of the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff run. Scott entered the draft after a career year in Coral Gables, during which he recorded 64 tackles, five sacks, five pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

With Denver potentially losing impending free agent Ja'Quan McMillian, Sean Payton could have a hole to fill in his defensive lineup. If the Broncos do not like what they have in Barron, who only started five games as a rookie and never played more than 50 percent of the defensive snaps, Scott would be a solid Day Two addition.

Round 3, Pick 94: RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

RJ Harvey will return to lead the Broncos' backfield in 2026, but they could potentially lose J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie in the offseason. Payton has historically favored a two-running back offense, making it within reason for Denver to address the position with Kentucky's Seth McGowan in the third round.

McGowan's production decreased in his lone season in Lexington, but he punched in a career-high 12 touchdowns. His frame and aggressive play style are coveted by scouts, who could see him rise in the pre-draft process. McGowan, whose powerful running style would be a perfect complement to the shifty Harvey, is a solid target for Paton and Payton late in round three, especially if Dobbins hits the open market.

Round 4, Pick 108: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

The Broncos could clearly stand to upgrade at tight end after Evan Engram disappointed with just 461 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2025. Engram is still under contract in 2026, but it would be surprising if Denver avoids the position in the 2026 NFL Draft. Paton gained an additional fourth-round pick in the trade that sent Devaughn Vele to New Orleans, and the PFF mock draft simulator has him using one on Michigan tight end Marlin Klein.

Klein's numbers are not impressive; he managed just 248 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2025. But on a Michigan team that had just 2,428 passing yards and often deploys multiple tight ends, the athletic Klein was the third-leading receiver for freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Klein's numbers are similar to those of former Wolverine products Colston Loveland and AJ Barner, who have gone on to achieve success in the NFL.

Round 4, Pick 130: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

The PFF mock draft simulator has the Broncos making an interesting decision late in the fourth round by taking Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik was once viewed as a surefire first-round pick, but his regressive senior season has him in the early Day Three range.

Drafting a quarterback in the fourth round this early in Bo Nix's career might appear hasty, but the Broncos have a lot of questions at the position entering the offseason. Drafting a proven leader like Klubnik makes sense if Payton is ready to move on from Jarrett Stidham as Nix's backup, following a disastrous AFC Championship Game. Denver is optimistic that Nix will be back to 100 percent by Week 1, but it still needs a quality insurance plan after his season-ending ankle surgery.

Round 5, Pick 168: TE Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

One round after selecting Marlin Klein, the PFF mock draft simulator has the Broncos doubling down with Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright. Like Klein, Wright is one of the most athletic tight ends in the class whose stock could grow at the NFL Combine.

Wright will not be an every-down NFL tight end, but he has proven his value in the red zone. The 6-foot-4 target has nine touchdowns to his name in two years at Ole Miss, including the go-ahead score against Miami in the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. Wright has the physicality to become a good blocker, but he needs work in that part of his game, which could determine his success at the next level.

Round 7, Pick 246: RB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

After doubling up on tight end in Round 5, PFF projects the Broncos go back to running back in Round 7 with Georgia Tech's Jamal Haynes. Although undersized, the 23-year-old has been on scouts' radars for years, since he burst onto the scene with 1,059 rushing yards after converting to running back in 2023. Unfortunately, injuries never let him kick into second gear in 2025, resulting in a disappointing 531-yard season to end his college football career.

If Dobbins, McLaughlin and Badie all leave in free agency, it would make sense for the Broncos to take multiple running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Haynes provides great value this late in the process and could carve out an offensive role in 2026 with the right coaching staff. Haynes' statistical regression each year at Georgia Tech is concerning, but there is little risk in the seventh round.

Round 7, Pick 251: TE RJ Maryland, SMU

The PFF mock draft simulator has the Broncos selecting not one, not two, but three tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. Perhaps Paton trades or releases Engram in the coming months, both of which are possible. Either way, the mock has SMU prospect RJ Maryland joining Marlin Klein and Dae'Quan Wright in the seventh round.

Like Klein, Maryland's numbers were stunted in a two-tight-end offense. He often shared the field with Matthew Hibner, resulting in just 322 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Maryland is a subpar blocker, but he is a quick, athletic receiver who plays with energy on every snap. While unlikely that Denver drafts three receiving tight ends, Maryland is the type of player who could contribute on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 256: RB Noah Whittington, Oregon

After taking three tight ends, the Broncos conclude the 2026 NFL Draft with a third running back, according to the draft simulator. Their final selection of the draft is Oregon's Noah Whittington, who ended his six-year college football run with a career-high 829 rushing yards in 2025.

As one of the oldest prospects in the class, the 24-year-old would be lucky to hear his name called on Day Three. Whittington is a solid runner with a high IQ, but he benefited from working behind an elite offensive line that masked his limited speed and lateral quickness. Whittington did return kicks at Western Kentucky and Oregon, which he will likely need to do at a high level to make an NFL roster.