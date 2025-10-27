The Big 12 title picture is becoming more crystallized. BYU is yet to take a loss, while Utah and Cincinnati are on the rise — and have a big visitor coming to its game this Saturday. Time to see if there are any big changes from the Week 9 rankings.

1. BYU (-)

Head coach Kalani Sitake is now four wins away from delivering his first undefeated regular season. Meanwhile, quarterback Bear Bachmeier landed a Davey O'Brien award honor after beating Iowa State.

2. Cincinnati (+1)

Any possibility for Brendan Sorsby landing on the Heisman Trophy watchlist? The dual-threat has combined for 27 touchdowns (20 passing) and has just one interception during the Bearcats' seven-game winning surge.

3. Houston (+2)

Willie Fritz is proving he can win in the Big 12, with Houston now breaking out of its four-victory plateau from the past two seasons. UH is one win away from matching its first eight-win campaign since 2022.

4. Utah (-)

Kyle Whittingham has the Utes already surpassing last season's victory total. Now the 6-2 team is bringing out ESPN College GameDay this Saturday — ahead of the huge conference showdown with Cincinnati.

5. Arizona State (-3)

The Sun Devils fell behind 24-0 before pulling off a late rally against Houston, but the effort wasn't enough. Now head coach Kenny Dillingham got his name mentioned with the LSU opening.

6. Texas Tech (-)

The Red Raiders rebounded nicely with a 42-0 thumping of Oklahoma State. But a surging Kansas State team is next.

7. TCU (-)

The Horned Frogs held off a feisty West Virginia team to become bowl eligible. TCU's gauntlet is fierce, though, moving forward with Iowa State and the conference's three nationally ranked representatives still left.

8. Iowa State (-)

Matt Campbell is another having his name attached to the LSU opening. But his Cyclones have stumbled badly with their three-game slide.

9. Kansas State (+4)

The Wildcats take the biggest jump here and officially crack the top 10 of the Big 12 standings. The KSU offense is averaging 37.75 points per game in the last four contests.

Article Continues Below

10. Baylor (-1)

Is Dave Aranda back on the hot seat? Baylor has taken two losses while Aranda's area of expertise defense has surrendered 40 or more points in both games.

11. Kansas (-1)

The Jayhawks took consecutive 42-17 losses including in the rivalry loss to Kansas State. They can finally rebound against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

12. UCF (+2)

Fresh off a bye, UCF can aim to take advantage of a struggling Baylor defense on Saturday. Especially before Scott Frost and the Knights face three ranked foes to close out 2025.

13. Arizona (-2)

With the exception of Iowa State, all other Wildcat losses have been narrow. Arizona gets a struggling Colorado team next on the road.

14. Colorado (-2)

Saturday feels like Deion Sanders and Colorado's season is on the line. A loss can severely damage their bowl hopes. And the 53-7 loss to Utah saw the Buffaloes hit a new low in the first half.

15. West Virginia (-)

The effort was there against TCU. But WVU now faces one more loss from being eliminated out of bowl consideration.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Brian Kelly is now the latest name the Cowboys can try to connect to amid their own head coaching opening. Meanwhile this team is on a seven-game losing streak.