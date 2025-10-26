Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his team became the butt of social-media jokes Saturday after Utah built a runaway first half and led 43-0 at intermission, dominating in every phase en route to a blowout.

Utah freshman Byrd Ficklin sparked the rout with a 63-yard touchdown run on the game’s second play and finished the half with efficient playmaking, while the Utes’ physical defense harried Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter all night. Utah piled up 260 rushing yards in the first half and forced repeated three-and-outs, leaving Colorado with scant offensive momentum.

Colorado has -18 yards at halftime 😳 pic.twitter.com/ieZiRGtgVd — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans didn’t hold back. Social feeds lit up with memes and taunts aimed at Sanders, a high-profile figure whose “Coach Prime” era at Colorado has come with sky-high expectations, and at the Buffaloes after one of their worst starts in recent memory. Sports Illustrated noted the absence of top receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, who appeared out of the lineup after disciplinary measures, leaving an already thin passing game further exposed.

“Colorado might have just played the worst half of football I’ve ever seen There’s a lot of stats I could share, but this one pretty much sums it up: Utah’s punter has more passing yards (25) than Kaidon Salter (23),” One frustrated user revealed on X.

This 2022 Colorado team went 1-11. I thought that was the worst football I’ve ever seen. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/ALWb0A0qs9 — John Ewald (@johnewald15) October 26, 2025

Don’t let LSU distract you from this splattering Colorado is getting belt to ass from Utah’s backup QB pic.twitter.com/fXnbgvKct9 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 26, 2025

“I am a Colorado native who proudly attended the University of Colorado. I’ve never seen a half of football as bad as what’s happened with the Buffaloes tonight. Totally, unbelievably, outrageously horrible,” another fan bluntly stated.

Article Continues Below

The halftime margin felt historic not only for the score but for how little Colorado could sting Utah back. The Buffaloes finished the half with limited yards and multiple sacks allowed, while Utah’s balance made the home crowd roar and left Colorado staffers searching for answers before the second half.

Sweet lord Colorado is not an actual football team this year. Utah doesn’t even have Dampier in there? pic.twitter.com/ZET4AfEqXa — Joe Healey (@JoeHealey42) October 26, 2025

Colorado is down 43-0 at half They have -18 passing yards

-41 rushing yards

-1 turnover

Given up 400 yards of offense Yeah I’d hide my face too 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jQ9916X5Jo — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 26, 2025

Year 3 for Coach Prime at Colorado isn’t going according to plan… Colorado just put up -18 TOTAL YARDS to Utah’s 398 yards in the first half… they’re down 43-0 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gDKQNHM28B — Kicks (@kicks) October 26, 2025

Sanders will have to answer questions about preparation, discipline, and depth after the game. Benchings for tardiness, per reports, didn’t help a Buffaloes offense that looked confused and outmanned. For fans and critics, Saturday was the kind of meltdown that fuels weeks of hot takes and puts intense pressure on Colorado to respond quickly.