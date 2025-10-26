Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his team became the butt of social-media jokes Saturday after Utah built a runaway first half and led 43-0 at intermission, dominating in every phase en route to a blowout. 

Utah freshman Byrd Ficklin sparked the rout with a 63-yard touchdown run on the game’s second play and finished the half with efficient playmaking, while the Utes’ physical defense harried Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter all night. Utah piled up 260 rushing yards in the first half and forced repeated three-and-outs, leaving Colorado with scant offensive momentum. 

Fans didn’t hold back. Social feeds lit up with memes and taunts aimed at Sanders, a high-profile figure whose “Coach Prime” era at Colorado has come with sky-high expectations, and at the Buffaloes after one of their worst starts in recent memory. Sports Illustrated noted the absence of top receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, who appeared out of the lineup after disciplinary measures, leaving an already thin passing game further exposed. 

“Colorado might have just played the worst half of football I’ve ever seen There’s a lot of stats I could share, but this one pretty much sums it up: Utah’s punter has more passing yards (25) than Kaidon Salter (23),” One frustrated user revealed on X.

I am a Colorado native who proudly attended the University of Colorado. I’ve never seen a half of football as bad as what’s happened with the Buffaloes tonight. Totally, unbelievably, outrageously horrible,” another fan bluntly stated.

The halftime margin felt historic not only for the score but for how little Colorado could sting Utah back. The Buffaloes finished the half with limited yards and multiple sacks allowed, while Utah’s balance made the home crowd roar and left Colorado staffers searching for answers before the second half. 

Sanders will have to answer questions about preparation, discipline, and depth after the game. Benchings for tardiness, per reports, didn’t help a Buffaloes offense that looked confused and outmanned. For fans and critics, Saturday was the kind of meltdown that fuels weeks of hot takes and puts intense pressure on Colorado to respond quickly.