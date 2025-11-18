Multiple coaches have already been fired this year. Billy Napier was let go by Florida, while Penn State and LSU have also moved on from their head coaches. Meanwhile, other programs have declared their allegiances to their coaches, such as Maryland with Mike Locksley and Wisconsin with Luke Fickell. Still, multiple coaches find themselves on the hot seat a the season comes to an end.

Currently, eight Power Conference jobs are open after Virginia Tech hired James Franklin. Meanwhile, three other teams from the non-power conferences have openings. Still, there will be multiple other teams that will be firing their coach before the end of the season. Here is the most likely to be hitting the unemployment line.

1. Jonathan Smith – Michigan State

It has been a disastrous season for Michigan State. The Spartans have now lost seven straight games and have yet to win in conference play. The Spartans opened up the year 3-0, with wins over Western Michigan, Boston College, and Youngstown State. Since then, it has been rough sledding. Michigan State has just one game within one score, a 23-20 loss on the road to Minnesota.

It will be a fourth straight losing season for the Spartans. Last season was the first under Jonathan Smith, as he came over from Oregon State. They won just five games that year, but all five were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. With the sanctions, Smith is now 3-14 as the head coach of Michigan State. It is also not an easy road for Michigan State the rest of the way, with a road trip to Iowa and then a home game against Maryland. A 0-9 conference record could surely result in Smith losing his job.

2. Mike Norvell- Florida State

Mike Norvell has been on the hot seat a lot in his career at Florida State. After two losing seasons to start his career with the Seminoles, Norvell turned things around. It was a 10-3 year in 2022 with a win in the Cheez-It Bowl. Next, it was an undefeated regular season, but star quarterback Jordan Travis was injured at the end of the season, and FSU was left out of the playoffs. Then, the collapse came. Norvell and the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024.

The coach may be able to save his job with a strong finish. The team is currently 5-5 after a win over Virginia Tech. If FSU can win one of its final two games, it will go to a bowl. The Noles face NC State and Florida on the road to end the season. There is also the nearly $59 million buyout that weighs heavily into this situation. Norvell's status will be closely examined at the end of the season. If a couple wins and a large buyout does save his job, it may be a temporary stay of execution, as he will start 2026 on one of the hottest seats in the nation.

3. Dell McGee- Georgia State

Dell McGee took over at Georgia State for the 2024 season. Hopes were high for the McGee era. The team had been solid, made bowl games in four of five years, and had the talent to compete in the Sun Belt. McGee came in from Georgia, where he was part of two National Championship-winning squads, and was named the 2018 National Recruiter of the Year.

To add to expectations, the 2024 campaign started 2-1, with a hard-fought loss on the road to Georgia Tech, but an upset of Vanderbilt. They would go on to finish with just one more victory the rest of the way. The defense struggled, but the offense showed some promise. McGee still decided to change the roster, bringing in 68 new players, including players from Ole Miss, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The results have been terrible. Georgia State has just one win this year, over FCS Murray State. Meanwhile, they have won just one conference game so far in two seasons with McGee. To make matters worse, they are getting blown out. It was a 56-point loss to Ole Miss to open the season and a 49-point loss to Vanderbilt. They have been within one score just twice this year. Georgia State is not the most attractive job in college football, but it will be open this offseason.

4. Dave Aranda- Baylor

Dave Arnada is now in his sixth season with Baylor. He is 36-15 all-time there, and has been to three bowl games, plus won the 2021 Sugar Bowl. The team is just 5-5 this year, which has led to the hot seat conversation for the coach. Arnada has made adjustments this year, removing the offensive line coach and changing responsibilities for other members of the staff. Still, the results have not been delivered. The team still has a chance to make a bowl game, which could help Aranda keep his job. They visit Arizona before hosting Houston to end the season. Regardless, Baylor will be the underdog in both games.

What is causing more angst and a hotter seat for Aranda is that the offense is solid. They are 23rd in the nation in points per game while sitting tenth in yards per game. Aranda is a former defensive coordinator and led the LSU defense to a National Title in 2019. He has often been praised for his defensive acumen. The Baylor defense is 123rd in the nation in opponent points per game and 102nd in opponent yards per game. As Baylor continues to struggle where Arnada is supposed to be good, it could spell doom for the coach.

5. Jamey Chadwell- Liberty

Liberty was the overwhelming favorite to win Conference USA this year. They are also one of the bigger NIL spenders in the conference. The Jamey Chadwell era got off to a great start at Liberty. After Hugh Freeze took the job at Auburn, Chadwell led the Flames to a 13-1 season in 2023, losing only in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon.

The next year started strong again, going 5-0 to open the season. They then lost to Kennesaw State, giving Kennesaw its first-ever win as an FBS program. They would finish the season 8-4 after a loss in the Bahamas Bowl. Their expectation was a rebound in 2025. Not only will Liberty not be making a conference title game, but they may not make a bowl.

After a win over Maine to open the season, the Flames lost four straight. They then seemed to get the season back on track with wins over UTEP, New Mexico State, and Delaware. Then, Liberty allowed Missouri State to make a comeback victory before losing to FIU on the road. Liberty has been favored in eight games this year, but is just 3-5 in those games. Chadwell needs to win out to make a bowl game, and if not, he may be looking for a new job.

Honorable Mention: Bill O'Brien (Boston College), Mike Locksley (Maryland), Tim Beck (Coastal Carolina)