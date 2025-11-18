The Ohio State Buckeyes are 10-0 on the season and the top-ranked team in the nation. The team keeps getting wins off the field as well, as Ohio State has commitments from three No. 1 Ranked Recruits at their positions. The Buckeyes just got another win, as they have flipped a 4-star recruit to join the 2026 recruiting class.

According to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals, 4-star linebacker Braxton Rembert has flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to Ohio State. The linebacker out of Georgia had committed to Wake back in late June. He visited Ohio State this past weekend as the Buckeyes defeated UCLA and was given an offer to join the team.

“It was a blessing I can't put into words,” Rembert told Bucknuts about receiving an offer from Ohio State. “It's an honor to be offered by one of the best schools. To see that the coaches see something in me that others didn't see in me is pretty cool. (Laurinaitis offered me) basically because of my size, my frame and the way I play and the person they can develop me into.”

The linebacker is currently in his senior season at Mill Creek, where current Ohio State safety Caleb Downs went to high school. He has been used in a variety of ways on defense, coming off the edge on the pass rush, but also dropping into coverage as a safety. Currently, he has 36 tackles this season, with 11 tackles for a loss. He also has nine sacks, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, and an interception.

According to Rivals, Ohio State currently has the sixth-ranked class in the 2026 cycle. Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the top receiver in the nation, leads the class. Rembert is the 28th player to join the class, and the third linebacker.

Ohio State will look to move to 11-0 in Week 13 as it hosts Rutgers. The team then finishes the regular season on the road against Michigan.