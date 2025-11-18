Following the shocking death of Last Chance U star John Beam, the murderer of the former football coach is facing 50 years to life.

Cedric Irving Jr., 27, could face 50 years to life in jail if he is convicted of the murder. Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson revealed this in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 17.

Additionally, Irving faces enhancement charges alleging that he “personally fired a gun that caused great bodily injury and that the victim was particularly vulnerable, possibly due to age.”

Irvin does not have a criminal record, according to Dickson. He is being held without bail, and he will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Netflix's Last Chance U series centered around Beam's Laney Eagles during the 2020 season. He has since retired from coaching, but he remained at the school as their athletic director.

Last Chance U football coach John Beam's death has garnered responses from the sports world

The news of Beam's death has sent shockwaves through the sports world. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr paid tribute to Beam before his team played the San Antonio Spurs. He addressed the media with a shirt with Beam's face on it and discussed his impact on the Oakland community.

“Everybody knows he’s a revered figure in Oakland, who did so much for so many people,” he praised. “On behalf of the Warriors, I want to extend our condolences, and remind everybody we have to be the change, as a community, as citizens, we have to be the ones who insist that we address gun violence issues.”

Additionally, one of Beam's former players at Laney College, Chicago Bears cornerback Nashon Wright, also got emotional while discussing the former football coach. He said that Beam “meant the world to me” as he got emotional.

He reflected on a past experience with Beam. After his dad was killed, Wright was consoled by Beam. “He was someone I can confide in, that I just love dearly,” Wright said.