With the 2025 NFL Draft nearing, scouts and analysts are putting the last pieces on their final mock drafts. One of those analysts, ESPN's Matt Miller, posted his top 600 prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft, locking in his final rankings of the season. And in that 600-prospect big board, some fans could be shocked by where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ranked, coming in as the No. 25 prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft class.

“With pinpoint accuracy, toughness in the pocket and field vision that allows him to make plays to every level of the field, Sanders leveled up to become one of the top QBs in this class,” Miller wrote. “He turned the ball over more in 2024 (10 INTs) but played with better pocket poise and timing. He completed 74% of his passes and was second in the FBS in touchdown passes (37).

“Sanders has some bad habits he needs to clean up, such as throwing late over the middle and holding onto the ball for too long. That will ultimately determine his NFL success, but his accuracy and ability to make off-platform plays from different arm angles are likely to get him drafted early in the first round.”

Now, while it might seem like a low ranking for the Colorado quarterback, he's 11 spots below Cam Ward, who Miller ranked as the 14th prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, although some see Ward as the presumed No. 1 pick, Miller doesn't see him as a top-10 prospect in this class. With that, however, he is Miller's top-ranked quarterback, with Sanders coming in as the No. 2, right behind Ward.

The Colorado quarterback's stock has been all over the place ahead of the draft, as several NFL execs don't see Sanders as a first-rounder. However, others see Sanders as a choice with the second or third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, respectively.

However, with the draft less than two weeks away, Miller locked in his 600-prospect big board, showing where he ranks a large portion of the upcoming pool. And, as the presumed No. 2 quarterback in the class, Miller sees Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.