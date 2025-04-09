Colorado football will have to look for a new leading rusher for 2025. Deion Sanders and company are losing their top running back during spring ball.

Isaiah Augustave is no longer with the program, according to Scott Procter of DNVR. He's officially eligible to enter the spring college football transfer portal.

Augustave piled 384 yards on 85 carries and scored four touchdowns. Colorado, though, delivered a pass-first up-tempo philosophy with Shedeur Sanders at the controls. Hence why Augustave delivered minimal production on the field. Sanders and heralded teammate Travis Hunter are currently preparing for the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns met with both Buffaloes recently.

It's not known what the reasons are that sparked Augustave departing from CU. But his decision is the first Buffaloes roster domino to fall during spring football practices.

Colorado introducing brand new face with Deion Sanders during spring

Not only is this a Sanders loss. But also a departure for newcomer Marshall Faulk.

The Hall of Fame NFL running back joined Sanders' staff during the offseason. Faulk comes to Boulder coaching the backfield. Colorado becomes Faulk's first-ever coaching gig.

Faulk still has a RB room filled with intriguing talent. Dallan Hayden could see an increase in handoffs in Augustave's departure. Hayden came to CU via Ohio State in April 2024. He's entering his junior season of college football.

Brandon Hood is another RB option for Faulk and Sanders. He's a Aug. 2024 enrollee. Hood rose to three-star status and reeled in nearly 20 scholarships before committing the Colorado.

Titus Bautista joins Hood as redshirt freshmen RBs. Bautista arrived as an August walk-on for CU.

Charlie Offerdahl is the elder statesman for Faulk and this room. Offerdahl earned his scholarship prior to last year's spring game. He managed to start in one game (versus Nebraska in Week 2) and played in 13 total games. He also earned an “L” patch on his uniform — indicating he became a leader of the Buffaloes.

Micah Welch (sophomore) and Christian Sarem (junior) round out the current Buffs backfield. The latter committed to Colorado in March 2022 — before Sanders' arrival and when Karl Dorrell coached the Buffs.