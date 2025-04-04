With less than a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are seemingly interested in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two of the hotter names in the class. With Hunter coming into the draft as one of the top prospects in the class, he could be a serious contender for the No. 2 pick, depending on what the Tennessee Titans do. But, with Sanders' draft stock slipping out of the first round, it appears the Browns might try pairing Hunter and Sanders at the NFL level, too.

“The Browns' top brass, including owner Jimmy Haslam, spent Thursday night at dinner with Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders, NFL Network chief national reporter Steve Wyche reported Friday. Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were among many Browns leaders at Colorado’s pro day as well, per Wyche,” via NFL.com.

After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, it was clear Hunter would be one of the first picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. And with the Browns holding pick No. 2, they'd need just one team — the Titans — to pass on him.

Along with trying to acquire Travis Hunter, the Browns could double-dip on players from Colorado's football program, as Cleveland holds the second pick of the second round, too. If the Browns really wanted to, they could pair the collegiate teammates at the next level, hoping to get similar production out of the Colorado stars.

Across their time at Jackson State and Colorado, here's how both prospects filled the stat sheet:

Shedeur Sanders: 70.1% completion (1,264/1,803), 14,327 passing yards, 134 passing TDs, 27 INTs, 152 sacks taken, 399 carries, 29 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs

70.1% completion (1,264/1,803), 14,327 passing yards, 134 passing TDs, 27 INTs, 152 sacks taken, 399 carries, 29 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs Travis Hunter: 171 receptions, 2,167 receiving yards, 24 receiving TDs, 86 tackles, 26 pass breakups, 9 INTs, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Now, when dissecting Sanders' stats, two things jump off the page immediately. Firstly, his yards per carry is an astonishing 0.07 yards per carry. While that might come across as shocking — because it is — the 152 sacks he took dipped into his rushing stats quite a bit. In fact, in only one season — 2022 — with positive rushing yardage: 173 yards.

However, Shedeur ended the year with negative rushing yards in three of his four seasons of college football.

Although his escapability in the pocket is less than ideal, he's an incredibly accurate quarterback, ending multiple seasons with a greater-than-70% completion percentage. For context, the NFL's highest completion percentage for a quarterback who played in all 17 games of 2024 was Jared Goff (72.4%). Shedeur's completion percentage was 74% in 2024, however, it wasn't against NFL competition.

So, while there isn't much justification needed for drafting Travis Hunter, the Browns' dinner with him and Shedeur Sanders paints the picture that Cleveland could try double-dipping with these two Colorado stars in the 2025 NFL Draft.