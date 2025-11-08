The Colorado Buffaloes suffer their seventh loss of the season after falling 29-22 to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 10. However, quarterback Julian Lewis was one of the bright spots for the program on Saturday. After the contest, head coach Deion Sanders shared his opinion about Lewis' future.

During the postgame press conference, Sanders praised Lewis for his efforts in his first career start, according to DNVR Buffs. Despite the struggles this season, Deion Sanders seemingly believes Colorado has something special in Lewis.

“First start. He did some wonderful things, and you can see that he's gonna be special,” said Sanders about Lewis. “He did some things that you can see his youth. But overall, to me, the kid played well. He played well enough for us to win the game.”

Coach Prime on Julian Lewis: “You can see he’s gonna be special” pic.twitter.com/P0ufBEtOlW — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Julian finished the contest with 299 passing yards and two touchdown passes while completing 62.8% of his pass attempts. Despite this being his first start, the loss to West Virginia was his third appearance this season for Colorado. He has now accumulated 428 total passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. The freshman quarterback also owns a 58.9% completion percentage.

Deion Sanders has utilized three different quarterbacks this season for the Buffaloes. Kaidon Salter began the 2025-26 campaign as the starter, but ultimately lost the job to Ryan Staub at one point. With the program entering Week 10 with a 3-6 record, Sanders decided to give Julian Lewis his first start.

The Buffaloes will have a bye in Week 12 before taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 13. That gives Julian Lewis some extra time to acclimate himself with the Colorado offense a bit more before taking the field once again.