The Deion Sanders-to-Arkansas buzz has overshadowed just how turbulent Colorado’s season has already become. Arkansas is in the middle of a high-profile coaching search, and Sanders’ name has naturally surfaced as an option.

Though his candidacy seems unlikely due to his lucrative new deal with the Buffaloes, his reputation and track record have put him in the conversation. Still, while speculation swirls around his future, Sanders is managing problems closer to home in Boulder.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported on X, formerly Twitter, that Colorado has been fined and publicly reprimanded for inappropriate chants during last Saturday’s game against BYU.

The Big 12 announced the punishment, which includes a $50,000 fine. In a statement, Commissioner Brett Yormark said:

“In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued the University of Colorado a public reprimand and $50,000 fine for the inappropriate chants that occurred during Saturday's football game against BYU. Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

News: Colorado has been fined and publicly reprimanded for inappropriate chants during the BYU game: pic.twitter.com/rYyzF5S9FQ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 30, 2025

This setback comes at a time when Sanders is already trying to stabilize a program that has stumbled in the early part of the season. The Buffaloes sit at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, with their depth and defensive struggles exposed in recent weeks.

Article Continues Below

A year removed from the buzz created by Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, Colorado now finds itself in the headlines for off-field issues instead of on-field victories.

The timing also couldn’t be worse. Just as the Buffaloes secured a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, a highly touted prospect who chose Colorado over Ohio State, Missouri, and Ole Miss, the program is hit with a fine and negative attention.

Ruffin’s pledge is a major step forward for a defense that has given up 27 or more points in three of its first four games, but the question remains whether Colorado’s current roster can generate enough push to turn the season around.

For now, Sanders faces the dual task of defending his program’s culture while preparing for another challenging Big 12 matchup.

The reprimand is a reminder that discipline matters not only between the lines but also in the stands, where the conduct of fans reflects directly on the university.