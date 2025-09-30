The Arkansas football program is looking for a head coach, following the firing of Sam Pittman. One name that is getting mentioned as a replacement is Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Sanders previously interviewed at Arkansas, and it appears the Razorbacks were left with a good impression.

Sanders' contract at Colorado however presents a challenge to Arkansas.

“He has brought the Buffaloes back to relevancy and has made multiple top-25 appearances the last two years. (Arkansas athletic director Hunter) Yurachek was impressed by Sanders previously. Sanders leaving for Arkansas is unlikely; another question will be salary. He just signed a new extension increasing his base salary to $10 million in 2025 and rising to $12 million by 2029,” On3 reporter Pete Nakos wrote.

Other possible candidates to take the Arkansas job include SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee. Lashlee has the support of major Arkansas football donors, like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

It could be the right time for Sanders to leave Colorado. The Buffaloes are struggling, a year after losing both Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado is in the cellar of the Big 12, with a 0-2 conference record.

Colorado football is 2-3 overall this season.

Article Continues Below

Arkansas football will need to infuse money into the program

Sam Pittman was fired in his sixth season at Arkansas. He struggled in Fayetteville, as he left with a record just under .500. Arkansas athletic director Yurachek admits that Arkansas could possibly have given him more resources.

“You were at the board meeting,” Yurachek said at a press conference to a reporter, and reported by On3. “And I gave you some statistics where our head coach compensation, our assistant coach salary pool, our support staff salary pool, and our overall operating budget ranked toward the bottom of the Southeastern Conference. I think, with that information, Coach Pittman did not have the resources he needed to appropriately compete in this conference right now.”

The next head coach may have more of those resources. Arkansas donors are already spending big money to build the athletics programs. The basketball program spent a great deal in 2024 to bring John Calipari over from Kentucky, and build a solid roster.

Arkansas football next plays Tennessee on October 11.