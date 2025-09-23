Coming off this past Saturday's 37-20 win over visiting Wyoming, the Colorado football team has set its eyes on its second Big 12 matchup of the season. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program lost their first conference matchup two weeks ago in Houston, with the Cougars coming away with a 36-20 win. Ahead of their upcoming matchup versus No.25 BYU, Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston locked in a big 2026 recruit. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter, four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin has committed to the Colorado football team.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Emanuel Ruffin has committed to Colorado, he tells me for @rivals,” reported Fawcett on Tuesday. “The 6’4 290 DL from Bessemer, AL chose the Buffaloes over Ohio State, Missouri, & Ole Miss. “'We Coming 🦬.'”

Ruffin is a big pickup for next year and beyond. The Colorado defense under Livingston has struggled, allowing 27 or more points in three of its four games. That includes both losses, in which the Colorado football team failed to generate much push and pressure along the defensive line. If Ruffin can play up to his potential, then he could have an early impact in Boulder next year. Can this season's edition of the Colorado football defensive line pick up its pressure rate on Saturday in Provo?

Colorado football looks to get over .500 this weekend

While much has been made about Colorado football's quarterback situation, the team has not had a problem scoring points. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has drawn some criticism. However, Sanders has his back. Meanwhile, the defense could certainly use a few boosts. It's certainly possible that Ruffin could play a role early in Livingston's unit next year.

However, the focus for the Colorado football program is beating BYU on Saturday. A win over a Top 25 conference opponent would certainly lift the spirits of Sanders and his program. While the 2-2 start to this season has been disappointing, the Colorado football team lost a ton of talent from last year's squad, most notably two-way star Travis Hunter. Can the Buffaloes get over .500 with a big statement win over BYU this weekend? If so, then 2025 could be even brighter than many of the Colorado football faithful expected.