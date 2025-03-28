There are some questions about how Deion Sanders will perform at Colorado now that stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are headed to the NFL. Well, the program is not worried in the least. The Buffaloes and “Prime Time” have agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension that will make Sanders one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NCAA, according to Brian Howell of Buffzone.

The all-time great cornerback has made a huge impact in Boulder, both from an on-field and financial standpoint, and now the university is rewarding him. Sanders' annual salary breakdown is as follows, per Howell: 2025: $10M, 2026: $10M, 2027: $11M, 2028: $11M and 2029: $12M.

Deion Sanders has raised Colorado football from the ashes

When the energetic and polarizing HC accepted the Colorado job in late-2022, following a successful run at Jackson State, no one knew quite what to expect. He immediately sparked controversy when he overhauled the roster, urging players to jump into the transfer portal. Sanders also injected new life into the Buffaloes, drawing massive crowds for the spring game and generating much local support that had previously been dormant.

The two-time Super Bowl champion took a program that had posted a 1-11 record the previous year and quadrupled its win total. Skepticism remained, with people accusing Sanders of being over reliant on the portal to build his roster, but the Buffaloes enjoyed a breakout 2024-25 season. They won nine games for the first time since 2016 and were in contention for a Big 12 title in their first year back in the conference.

Sanders coached two-way sensation Travis Hunter to the Heisman Trophy and oversaw a substantial revenue increase. While people will continue to debate his approach to coaching, the numbers are indisputable. Deion Sanders has catapulted Colorado back into national prominence. The Buffaloes are not yet title contenders or even league champions, but they are a major draw.

The athletic department believes Sanders can maintain that momentum, even as his son, quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, prepares for the NFL Draft. The gridiron icon is entering a new chapter of his life, but he is also eager to lead this new era of Colorado football. This contract extension should only enhance that excitement.