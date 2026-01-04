The Colorado football program is working to improve its 2026 roster, after a disappointing season. Colorado is picking up the commitment of a top talent in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Danny Scudero is committing to the Buffaloes, per On3.

Scudero played previously at San Jose State. The wideout posted 88 receptions during the 2025 season for 1,291 yards. He also caught 10 touchdown passes. In a game against Stanford, Scudero caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Scudero was the leading receiver in the nation in the NCAA for 2025. He brings talent to a Colorado football team trying to find wins in the Big 12. The Buffaloes had a disappointing year in 2025, with just three overall wins. Colorado won just one game in the league this season.

Before his time at San Jose State, Scudero played for Sacramento State. He also worked as a kick returner for the Hornets.

Colorado football has been busy in the transfer portal

The Buffaloes are working aggressively in the portal this offseason.

“Deion Sanders and staff added a couple defensive line transfers from the NCAA transfer portal in former Monmouth DL Lamont Lester Jr. and former Charlotte DL Yamin Talib. Now, Scudero becomes the first offensive addition to Colorado’s 2026 roster,” On3 reported.

2026 is a pivotal year for the Buffaloes. Coach Deion Sanders has coached at the school for three years, and posted two losing seasons. Colorado's best season under Sanders came in 2024, when the school had Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Colorado football had a quarterback battle this past season, with both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis taking snaps. Lewis is currently still on the Colorado roster. He is a highly-touted prospect who likely would start for the Buffaloes in 2026 if he stays with the squad.

Colorado finished the 2025 season with five consecutive losses. Fans hope the future is bright for the Colorado football program.