More details are being released about the ongoing situation involving former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was fired after an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. More charges have been made official on Friday.

This is getting ugly quickly. It was just reported that his relationship with the woman lasted a “number of years.”

“The prosecutor states that the victim was in a relationship with Sherrone Moore for “a number of years” but broke it off Monday and disclosed the relationship to UM. Moore came to the victim’s residence and threatened suicide with “several butter knives and a pair of scissors.”

Here is more information about what Moore can and cannot do once he is released on bond.

“The magistrate tells Sherrone Moore he is not to use alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance that's not prescribed to him when out on bond. He must wear a GPS tether, continue all mental health treatment, and have no contact with the woman.”

This is a complicated situation. It's going to take time for everything to be released. More information will be provided in the coming days and weeks to help tell the entire story. At some point, Moore will be able to give his side of the story.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood is paying close attention to the next head coach hire. Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan late last year, and there is a chance that he hits the transfer portal to get away from all this chaos.