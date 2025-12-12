Hampton University has closed in on its next head football coach, and it's a coach with plenty of FBS experience. Per CBS Sports Matt Zenitz, Hampton is set to hire Kansas State assistant coach Van Malone.

“Hampton is expected to hire Van Malone as its head coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Was at Kansas State the last seven years as Chris Klieman’s assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator, and cornerbacks coach. Helped K-State post 9+ wins three of the last four years,” Zenitz said via his social media account.

This is a positive step forward for Hampton, which has suffered over the past few seasons after transitioning out of the MEAC to compete in the Big South and the OVC. In April 2024, they fired longtime head coach Robert Prunty and brought in Trent Boykin as interim head coach. They then dropped the interim title and made him the permanent head coach in October 2024.

But Hampton fired head coach Trent Boykin immediately after the season, following a 2-10 campaign that left them at the bottom of the CAA. Per a report by John Brice of Football Scoop, Hampton was seriously recruiting Quinn Gray to become their next head coach. Per the report, he visited the campus, and Hampton offered him the job. But Gray ultimately is closing in on returning to Florida A&M to become their next head coach. This left the Pirates with Malone, who comes into the program with lofty expectations.

A formal announcement for the hire of Van Malone is expected soon.