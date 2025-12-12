The storied Michigan Football program is in the middle of a scandal of enormous proportions. On Wednesday, head coach Sherrone Moore was fired for an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and charged with assault.

As a result, the search is on for a new coach. Meanwhile, Michigan is setting the record straight that current athletics director Warde Manuel is staying on, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. This news was confirmed after board members and officials met on Thursday.

This shocking news comes shortly after Michigan concluded its regular season with a 9-3 overall record. Plus, they finished with a 7-2 record in the Big Ten. Now the Wolverines are set to play Texas in the Cheez It-Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Manuel is a former Michigan football player who's been the AD since 2016. He had played under coach Bo Schembechler from 1986 to 1989. Meanwhile, Moore was an assistant coach from 2018 to 2024 before becoming the head coach in 2024.

One of his previous assignments was being an offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. This marks the second major scandal to affect the program within this year. Moore had been implicated in the Stalions Sign-Stealing Scandal. He was accused of destroying evidence of illegal recruiting efforts.

These scandals and more have fallen under the watch of Warde Manuel .

In the last few years, scandal after scandal has hit the top two programs at Michigan, football and men's basketball. All of which occurred during Manuel's tenure, which makes him quite perplexing.

During the COVID pandemic, Harbough was suspended for recruiting violations for impermissible recruiting contact.

In 2023, former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted on 24 federal hacking charges. He was accused of hacking into the databases of around 100 universities to steal contact information and identities of female student athletes.

Also, former Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard was fired in March 2024 due to poor team performance and behavioral issues. In 2022, Howard was seen physically striking Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after a game, leading to a suspension. He also had a similar incident with strength coach Jon Sanderson.