Iowa State star quarterback Rocco Becht is using the 2026 offseason to address a lingering injury before making any major decision on his college football future.

The redshirt junior underwent successful left shoulder surgery on Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. The procedure addressed a partially torn labrum he played through during the second half of Iowa State's 2025 season. Becht was also dealing with a sprained AC joint, per Thamel.

Despite suffering the torn labrum on Oct. 4, Becht still played all 12 regular season games. However, he appeared to be visibly compromised at times, ending the year with 2,584 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The numbers were a stark drop-off from his 3rd-team All-Big 12 campaign in 2024.

Iowa State has already declined a bowl game invite despite its 8-4 record, allowing Becht to immediately address his injury. The Big 12 fined the Cyclones $500,000 for their decision.

Becht is expected to make a full recovery within a few months and will be fully recovered by the start of the 2026 season. The biggest question remains whether he chooses to spend his final year with Iowa State or enter the college football transfer portal.

With one season of NCAA eligibility remaining, Becht's future hangs in the balance. The Florida native has spent his entire four-year career with the Cyclones, but their current state without a head coach opens the door for other potential options.

Iowa State hired Jimmy Rogers as Matt Campbell's successor, but the most popular rumor has Becht following his former head coach to Penn State. Campbell will likely need to replace longtime Nittany Lions star Drew Allar, who appears likely to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.