UCLA football is pressing reset under Bob Chesney after accepting the head coaching job. That includes cleaning house — meaning Jerry Neuheisel is heading for the exit.

Neuheisel, the viral wunderkind who galvanized a porous UCLA offense, will not return to Westwood. Bruins Report Online on 247Sports reported the interim offensive coordinator's pending departure Thursday.

But he's not the only one leaving per the outlet — as Bruins insider David Woods revealed who else won't return.

Demetrius Martin leaves his defensive backs coach spot. Same with linebackers coach Scott White and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin. This soon opens up three positions Chesney must fill.

He's already tabbed Dean Kennedy to run his first Bruins offense, making that decision Wednesday.

Will Bob Chesney keep other members of 2025 UCLA staff?

Neuheisel is a big, yet expected, loss for UCLA's remaining roster. He gained popularity by dropping 42 on Penn State in the debut of interim head coach Tim Skipper — knocking off the previously top 10 ranked Nittany Lions. Skipper since accepted the Cal Poly head coach opening on Dec. 8.

But will others join Neuheisel in leaving Westwood? Here's where other members stand per Woods.

“We haven't heard any word on running backs coach AJ Steward, receivers coach Burl Toler, or offensive line coach Andy Kwon at this time,” Woods said.

Meanwhile, Darrick Yray is on his way to serve as Chesney's general manager per 247Sports. Yray previously worked with Florida State and Oregon State.

Perhaps Skipper will nab members of the 2025 staff who won't join Chesney. That includes Franklin, who previously worked with Skipper at Fresno State including the 2024 season when “Skip” handled interim HC duties there.