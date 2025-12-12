Shortly after the Michigan Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore as head football coach, Moore was detained by police. He faces assault and stalking allegations, and now it appears his official charges have finally become public.

Reports indicate that the 39-year-old former head coach is being charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering,” according to Nick Schultz of On3 Sports. A home invasion in the third degree is considered a felony charge.

“After news broke of his detainment by police in Washtenaw County, Mich., the charges against former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore have been revealed. Moore has been charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering.”

Not only does Sherrone Moore face a felony charge that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine, but he also faces a misdemeanor stalking charge, which can be up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. His breaking and entering charge is also considered a misdemeanor, and he faces up to 90 days in jail, along with a $500 fine.

Sherrone Moore had an arraignment hearing scheduled on Friday at 1 p.m. EST in 14A District Court. Reports indicate that Moore was informed he is no longer to use alcohol or marijuana, or any other kind of substanence that is not prescribed to him, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. He is also to wear a GPS tracker, go to mental health treatment, and is not allowed to be in contact with the alleged woman.

“The magistrate tells Sherrone Moore he is not to use alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that's not prescribed to him when out on bond. He must wear a GPS tether, continue all mental health treatment, and have no contact with the woman.”

With everything going on with Moore, the Michigan football program is conducting a search for a new head coach. Until then, Biff Poggi is filling in as the interim.