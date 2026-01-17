Coach Deion Sanders is aggressively addressing the defensive needs of the Colorado Buffaloes by securing high-profile talent through the transfer portal. One of the most significant additions is former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter, who brings valuable SEC experience to Boulder. During his two-year stint with the Volunteers, Carter proved to be a versatile playmaker, recording 63 total tackles and earning a spot on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Although his time in Tennessee ended prematurely due to disciplinary matters, his ability to play multiple roles in the secondary and impact special teams makes him a likely candidate for an immediate starting position. Standing at 200 pounds, Carter provides the stability required to replace outgoing veterans in a revamped defensive backfield that has seen significant personnel turnover following the 2025 season.

The momentum continued as the Buffaloes successfully landed a massive presence for the defensive interior. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that Baylor defensive line transfer Samu Taumanupepe has flipped his commitment from Florida to Colorado. This move was confirmed by his agency, representing a major win for the Buffaloes over the Gators in the recruitment of the veteran lineman.

The 6-foot-3, 375-pounder originally began his collegiate career at Texas A&M before transferring to Baylor. Taumanupepe offers the kind of size and strength needed to compete at the Power Four level and is expected to anchor the defensive front. His decision to choose Colorado over Florida highlights the continued recruiting pull of Sanders and his staff as they look to improve upon their previous results.

Further bolstering the secondary is former Oklahoma defensive back Jaydan Hardy, who recently signed with the program after two productive seasons with the Sooners. Hardy appeared in 26 games, contributing significantly on both defense and special teams with over 600 total snaps.

His performance in a high-stakes victory over Alabama demonstrated his ability to force turnovers and play effective coverage at free safety. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hardy joins a transfer class currently ranked inside the top ten nationally, emphasizing a clear focus on rebuilding the Colorado defense through the recruitment of established Power Four players.