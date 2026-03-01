At this time last year, the New York Mets were reveling in their brilliant 2024 run to the NLCS, and an offseason that saw them land All-Star right fielder Juan Soto. Presently, the franchise’s short-term future is uncertain, and its 2026 postseason hopes could be best described as cautiously optimistic.

Across 160 contests in 2025, Soto mashed a career-best 43 home runs while posting a .396 OBP and a .921 OBP. Those numbers are exemplary and hint at what the 27-year-old must provide once the regular season begins.

While many pointed out his slow start and slight dip in on-base percentage, the Mets will not be able to put up runs without Soto once again offering legitimate power. Former staples such as Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo are no longer in Queens, and it will be critical that Soto continues to mash, even if it comes with a decrease in his typically gaudy efficiency.

“From an individual standpoint, any player at any point in their career, they would love to win an MVP,” Soto said. “I think it [would] be really special — not just for me, for the Dominican Republic. I think it’s going to be great to have another player be named as an MVP from the island. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

Juan Soto must lean further into his power with the Mets

According to Baseball Savant, Soto ranked in the 100th percentile in Chase% and the 100th percentile in BB% despite earning his lowest OBP since 2022, illustrating that greater home run totals do not necessarily have to be accompanied by a lack of plate discipline. Even still, opposing pitchers may attempt to induce more fly balls, some of which will not carry early in the season.

New York president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired players with solid track records, including Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, and Jorge Polanco, in effort to construct a lineup that can hit with runners in scoring position. Further, the franchise traded for former Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr., who could slug if healthy.

Such transactions could certainly pan out for the Mets, but none of these players, outside of Bichette, are viewed as “sure things,” due to previous injuries or on-field deficiencies. As a result, Soto must continue to be a key run producer and show that he does not need protection from a slugger such as Alonso or former New York Yankees teammate Aaron Judge.

Many fans and pundits have already expressed valid concerns regarding Soto’s shift towards left field, but they should instead turn their focus to how Soto’s approach could impact the lineup. For the 2026 Mets to be successful, Soto will have to play at an MVP level.

“I feel like everybody tries to do better than what they did before,” Soto said, referencing areas in which he can still improve. “I would definitely love to be better around the bases and better around the outfield. Even hitting, I try to keep my hitting increased. Thank God I’ve been doing well the past couple seasons. I’ve been putting numbers up there, career highs and stuff like that. So I just want to keep doing the same thing. I try to be better year after year.”