It goes without saying that Deion Sanders goes to bat for Colorado football. However, he seems to make exceptions to the students in the stands wanting to leave the game early.

On Tuesday, Sanders explained why he loved Colorado students leaving the game early, essentially to go party, per College Football on Fox.

“That means the game is over,” he said. “They're going to party.”

Currently, Colorado has a record of 2-2 and is 0-1 in the Big 12. Last Saturday, Colorado managed to defeat Wyoming by a lopsided margin of 37-20. It was during that game that fans made the decision to leave early once the game was in the bag.

Since Sanders became the head coach at Colorado in 2022, the popularity of the program has skyrocketed.

As a result, he has managed to leverage his iconic status to help usher in a new wave of fans. This all came to ahead when his son Sheduer and Travis Hunter were playing. Among the big names that would come to games included Master P, Lil Wayne, and The Rock.

The fanfare at Colorado still remains strong despite Sheduer and Hunter playing in the NFL.

The other time fans took early action

This isn't the first time that fans at Boulder decided to act on instincts prematurely. Last September, fans and students decided to rush the field early in a game against Baylor. All the while, disrupting the traditional post game hand shakes.

Later on, Sanders made an apology to the Baylor for the incident. When it comes to the Wyoming game, it doesn't hurt Sanders because he recognized that the students weren't disrupting the flow of the game.

If anything, Sanders has managed to cultivate an image of being a fan friendly coach who wants fans to get the most out of his team altogether.