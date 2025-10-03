The world of college sports has continued to change and evolve over the past few seasons, more and more. However, the injury report issue is one that Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is seemingly not a fan of. This is a new wrinkle that has been added this year where reports are to be made available in the days leading up to the game.

And, frankly, Sanders admits he is not a fan, and he believes those changes were made for betting purposes.

“You’ve got to fill it out, because it’s part of, I think, gambling in college football, which we’re being asked to fill it out,” Sanders said, via ALex Byington of On3. “That’s what it’s all about,” Sanders said Thursday during his weekly coaches show. “… I hate that, that we have to fill it out so people can bet on our games. But you’ve got some guys being banged up, they’ll be back here or there, but you have to put them on the list. A lot of them are going to play, some of them are not going to play for certain. But you never compare, because you don’t know how important that guy is on their team, or how important this guy is on our team.”

As Colorado prepares to face TCU in Week 6, the Buffs have a laundry list of injuries, including Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter, listed as probable, and a total of 27 players whose names are there. But the Colorado head coach says it's an honest way to go about it.

“We’re honest, because, with me, if it’s not right, they’re going to hang us and crucify us,” Sanders added. “But we’re forthright with that. But it’s a testament to having the depth that I’ve always spoken about (at Colorado).”

It's quite an interesting take from Sanders, but at least he is playing by the rules with these injury reports.