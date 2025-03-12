Colorado football stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have been the talk of the NFL Draft. No one understands that more than Buffaloes offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur.

While Shurmur gave Hunter a superpower take, he's done the same for Sanders. Both players are projected to be the first picks taken in their respective positions.

However, there's been some skepticism surrounding the Colorado football quarterback. Once again, Shurmur shut down that narrative as quickly as he could.

“Quarterbacks have to have confidence,” Shurmur said via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. “You’re thrust onto a big stage and it’s third-and-6, and the wind is blowing, and you’ve got to have it — if you don’t have confidence, it ain’t happening. And you’ve been tagged a few times?

“Some of your guys maybe dropped a couple of balls? You’ve got to be able to stand in there and take it. So, confidence is a huge thing. Being natural at the position is a huge thing. And I just think he has some of the traits that will allow him to be very, very successful.

Colorado football's Pat Shurmur loves Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders

On the flip side, the same skepticism hasn't been felt for Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner has been the clear defensive back to go first in his respective position.

Still, Hunter believes that he is the No. 1 overall pick. He does not lack confidence and for good reason. He was the first defensive back to win the Heisman Trophy since 1997.

Not to mention, Hunter also played wide receiver, where he led the Big 12 in receptions and touchdowns. Shurmur once again touched on how his two stars will impact the NFL Draft.

“Well, I’ve talked to all 32 teams and some of them multiple times,” Shurmur said in his Tuesday press conference. “Some of the teams ought to get an AirBnB out here — they’ve been out here a bunch of times, doing the research on Shedeur for the right reasons.

“And I’ve told them all this — and I believe it having worked with him at this level and knowing how he’s going to project to the next level: If you need a quarterback, draft Shedeur. If you don’t need a quarterback, take Travis.”

Either way, Shurmur feels that both of his players will make an immediate impact on their respective teams. A chapter of Colorado football comes to a close, but one that Shurmur is excited about.

He's hoping for nothing but the best for his two stars.