If there's any player that embodies confidence, it is Colorado football star Travis Hunter. While the latter has dubbed himself as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, his resume certainly proves it.

For instance, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy over Ashton Jeanty in a tightly contested race. He became the first defensive back to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Regardless of the statistic, the Colorado football alum has impressed many with his interviews. Many teams are amazed at his character. It's a surprise considering how big of a star he is, and how great of a player he is.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman mentioned this in his article regarding Hunter's character and confidence.

One veteran NFL coach came away a big fan after meeting him in interviews. The two-way star was told in the meeting with that team that he probably wouldn’t be there when it was their turn to pick. Hunter smiled back and said, “You know, if you trade up into the No. 1 spot, then you can get me.”

Travis Hunter is confident in being the No. 1 pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is a quality class, but there isn't an established No. 1 pick. It's a battle between quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. The first two teams picking in the draft need to address their respective quarterback situation.

However, there are times to pick the best player available, no matter how early. That's where Hunter can fall into that category. For instance, he led the Big 12 in receptions and touchdowns as a wide receiver.

This isn't including his defensive metrics, where Hunter had four interceptions and 11 pass deflections. His tackle numbers weren't high (only 36) but he's a lockdown corner.

The 2025 class might be the perfect time for the Colorado football star to fall to the No. 1 pick. After all, Hunter mentioned what being the No. 1 pick would mean.

Even if he gets the selection or not, he'll be one of the top players selected. His dual-threat skill is one that many teams would love.

Feldman added to his point, saying this. “One NFL DB coach I spoke to said he expects Hunter to play defense: “I think he’d be a good NFL receiver. I think he can be a great NFL corner because he’s so instinctive and so quick and has great ball skills.”

At the end of the day, teams have time to decide whether or not trading for Hunter's draft rights will be worth it. The Colorado football cornerback feels that he is. Now, it's up to teams to feel the same way.