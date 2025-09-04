For the first time since taking over the Colorado football program, Deion Sanders lost a home opener when the Buffaloes fell 27-20 to Georgia Tech.

Like several other programs in Week 1, the Buffaloes had the misfortune of starting off against a high-profile Power Four nonconference opponent instead of easing in with a cupcake matchup. That luxury is reserved for Week 2, when they host Delaware, a program making its FBS debut this season as part of Conference USA.

Then again, maybe this won’t be the pushover many expect. The Blue Hens have won at least eight games in each of the last three seasons. Colorado fans should also remember that it barely edged North Dakota State, an FCS program, in last year’s home opener — and that was with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the field. Those guys are off to the NFL this year.

So who are Sanders’ playmakers for the Buffaloes this season? That’s the question he has to answer quickly. If there’s a game to sort it out, or to work through any other lingering issues, this is the one. Big 12 play begins the following week against Houston.

Kaidon Salter splits time with Julian Lewis against Delaware

As soon as Shedeur Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, the number one question at Colorado became simple: Who’s starting at quarterback this season? After all, this was Sanders’ son, not to mention one of the best quarterbacks in the country last year. He wasn’t going to be easily replaceable.

In Colorado's Week 1 loss to Georgia Tech, the more experienced of the two new signal-callers — transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis — earned the starting nod.

Salter didn’t play poorly, but the offense clearly wasn’t moving with the same rhythm. He finished 17-of-28 passing for 159 yards and one touchdown, while adding 64 yards and another score on 13 rushing attempts.

But like Shedeur last year, this will be Salter’s last stand — meaning Sanders still has to figure out his long-term plan at quarterback.

“He's playing this week for sure,” Sanders said of playing Julian Lewis against Delaware. “I know when I’m going to see him. You just don’t know when you’re going to see him.”

Sanders hinted even during the offseason that both quarterbacks could see plenty of playing time, regardless of who starts. The prediction here is that offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur uses Week 2 as a testing ground to see how a two-quarterback system might give Colorado a spark offensively this season.

Colorado gets their running game going

Of the 146 rushing yards Colorado managed against Georgia Tech, 43 came from quarterback Kaidon Salter. Lead running back Micah Welch paced the night with 64 yards on 11 carries, while Simeon Price added 30 yards on five attempts.

Running the football has been an issue for Sanders’ teams since he took over three years ago. Still, the Buffaloes showed flashes of improvement in that area last season.

Sanders emphasized that he wants Salter to lean on his dual-threat abilities, so it will be no surprise to see him as one of the lead rushers again this week. But Welch and Price will need to shoulder their share of the load as the season progresses.

In Week 1, Delaware allowed in-state rival Delaware State to rush for an even 200 yards, with 123 of those coming from Marquis Gillis. Colorado has the potential to match that — if not surpass it — against the Blue Hens.

Colorado continues its turnover trend defensively

What kept Colorado in the game in Week 1 against Georgia Tech was its ability to force turnovers. The Yellow Jackets lost two fumbles and threw one interception, most of it coming within a short span.

The problem for the Buffaloes was that they never capitalized on Georgia Tech’s mistakes, ultimately falling by just a touchdown. Colorado ranked tied for second in the country last season in takeaways per game (2.3). Expect that trend to continue against Delaware, with the Buffs' defense projected to force two turnovers.

Colorado picks up its first win of the season

With the season just entering its second full weekend, it’s still difficult to truly judge teams. That’s especially true for Delaware, which is entering the FBS this year and facing Colorado on the road.

It’s not as if Colorado is much easier to figure out. Georgia Tech was a worthy opener and could be a dark horse in the ACC Championship race, but trying to pin down who the Buffaloes are — or who they’ll become — remains a yearly mystery under Sanders.

Delaware could very well give Colorado some trouble early, so don’t be surprised if it’s a tight for a while. Or the Buffaloes could simply run away with it. The prediction here: a close first half, followed by Colorado pulling away in the second.