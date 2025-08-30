Aug 30, 2025 at 10:49 AM ET

Even though Deion Sanders said Colorado will be OK following a loss to Georgia Tech, some aren't buying it.

The Buffaloes lost 27-20 and Sanders failed to use the two remaining timeouts late in the game. Georgia Tech broke a 20-20 tie after a 45-yard touchdown run by QB Haynes King.

Colorado had a chance to even things up with less than a minute to play. However, QB Kaidon Slater wasn't able to pull it off or convert on a 61-yard pass attempt to Dre'lon Miller.

As this was happening, Sanders refused to use the two remaining timeouts, and the clock eventually ran out.

Afterwards, fans took their ire out at Sanders on social media.

“Deion Sanders still doesn’t understand basic clock management. Incredible.” @ReichelRadio posted on X.

Another user posted a meme of Homer Simpson whistling to say that Sanders wasn't paying attention, essentially.

Then one other user posted a sarcastic remark.

“Thank you Deion Sanders for that clock management at the end” @GT GOLD/WHITE posted on X.

Though the loss was frustrating, there were some bright spots for Colorado. Kaidon Slater threw his first touchdown pass for the program as a transfer from Liberty University.

Furthermore, Sanders gave credit to RB Micah Welch for his performance. He rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries.

The criticisms of Deion Sanders as head coach

Since becoming the head coach at Colorado, Sanders has faced his fair share of criticism. Despite the success of the program in recent years.

Anonymous NFL executives have claimed that Sanders doesn't possesses the necessary fundamentals to coaching.

Former Colorado players openly criticized Sanders for not getting to know them once they left the program.

Then there were the allegations of favoritism towards his son Sheduer Sanders when he played and was the starting QB. Also, there is the tempestuous relationship Sanders has with the media.

So not using the clock properly in a tight game is by no means an isolated incident.