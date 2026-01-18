On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order guaranteeing an exclusive four-hour broadcast window for the annual Army-Navy college football game. The move specifically aims to protect the historic rivalry from potential conflicts with an expanding College Football Playoff (CFP) schedule.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor! This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4-hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!”

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America's unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!”

Article Continues Below

The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions to expand the CFP from 12 teams to 16. Current proposals include two potential play-in games between the 13th and 16th seeds and the 14th and 15th seeds, which could coincide with the Army-Navy kickoff on the second Saturday of December. Although most conferences and Notre Dame support the 16-team expansion, the Big Ten and SEC retain significant influence over the final format. The CFP management committee is expected to make a decision by January 23, although a 12-team format remains an option if consensus cannot be reached.

President Trump attended the 126th Army-Navy game, played on Dec. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, which ended in a thrilling 17-16 Navy win. He participated in the coin toss and interacted with players from both teams.

The Army-Navy game, held annually since 1930, is traditionally played on the second Saturday of December following conference championship games. CBS Sports has broadcast the game since 1996 and retains rights through 2038. Navy currently leads the all-time series 64-55-7. The 2026 edition is scheduled for December 12 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with the 2027 matchup set for December 11 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.