The Orlando Magic will be without center Wendell Carter Jr. on Thursday night after ruling him out due to a left rib mild contusion ahead of their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Orlando (38-30) announced the update on its latest injury report Thursday afternoon, making Carter Jr. a late scratch as the team prepares for a 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff on NBA TV. His absence adds to an already lengthy injury list as the Magic continue to navigate key rotation losses late in the season.

Carter Jr. last appeared in Tuesday’s 113-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he recorded 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes. He shot 3-for-9 from the field and converted 5-of-6 free throw attempts in the contest.

The 26-year-old has maintained a steady presence for Orlando throughout the season. Across 65 games, he is averaging 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range in 29.6 minutes per contest. His interior presence and rebounding have played a key role in the Magic’s frontcourt stability.

Carter Jr.’s absence further thins Orlando’s depth in the frontcourt. The team’s injury report also lists Anthony Black (left lateral abdominal strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee sprain) and Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain/injury management) as out. With multiple starters and rotation players sidelined, Orlando will be forced to rely on its remaining available personnel to fill key minutes.

Magic look to stabilize standings without Wendell Carter Jr. vs. Hornets

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The Magic enter Thursday’s contest looking to halt a two-game losing streak and regain positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando has slipped to the sixth seed and trails the Toronto Raptors (39-29) by one game for fifth place. The team also sits 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) in the race for the fourth seed.

Charlotte (35-34) presents a competitive challenge as it continues its own push in the Eastern Conference standings. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, availability and depth could prove decisive.

Following the matchup against the Hornets, Orlando will return home to begin a two-game homestand. The stretch opens Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (44-25), who are riding a seven-game winning streak.

As the regular season enters its final stretch, the Magic’s ability to manage injuries while maintaining consistency will remain critical. Carter Jr.’s late scratch underscores the challenges Orlando faces as it looks to stabilize its rotation and stay within reach of a higher seed in the Eastern Conference.