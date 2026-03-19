The NFL offseason has been very busy, with big signings and trades happening across the league. One of the outside-the-box stories that has gone around in NFL circles is the emergence of a random X account called “Rickey Scoops.” He is anonymous but has gotten ahead of recent NFL scoops, such as the Chiefs signing Kenneth Walker III. He recently posted about an A.J. Brown trade that has been agreed to between the Eagles and the Patriots, but his account was deactivated.

Rickey Scoops posted that a trade between the Eagles and the Patriots has been agreed to for A.J. Brown and will be official on June 2, 2026. However, right after he posted about the trade, he deleted his X account once again. Scoops has a history of getting things right in the NFL, but his repeated account deletions raise questions about his accuracy.

The emergence of Rickey Scoops began last offseason, when he started posting about NFL signings and trades, and he was extremely accurate.

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For reference, last season, here is the list of everything he got right during the 2025 offseason:

Wide receiver Amari Cooper's return to the Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receiver Adam Thielen's return to the Minnesota Vikings

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin's deal with the Washington Commanders

Running back Brian Robinson and the San Francisco 49ers trade

The Denver Broncos extension for defensive end Zach Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs' extension for defensive end George Karlaftis

The record Pittsburgh Steelers extension for outside linebacker T.J. Watt

The record Chiefs extension for guard Trey Smith

The New York Jets' extension for cornerback Sauce Gardner

The Steelers having interest in cornerback Jalen Ramsey

The Steelers signing quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The 49ers' extension for linebacker Fred Warner

The Cowboys' wide receiver George Pickens trade

It is hard to deny Rickey Scoops' accuracy, and it is reason enough to at least listen to what he has to say. A. J. Brown has been rumored to be unhappy in Philadelphia, and the most likely option if a trade were to happen would be the Patriots, given Brown's prior relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel, so this could get interesting, especially with the Eagles waiting for a reduced cap hit.