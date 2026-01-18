President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to give the Army and Navy football game an exclusive 4-hour window so as to be interrupted by college football games.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions – Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” President Trump wrote Saturday, Jan. 17 on Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!”

With this executive order, President Trump wants there to be no interference with the annual game between the two academies. President Trump plans to put in motion that the second Saturday in December will be for the Army and Navy game.

“Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game or Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America's unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart,” he concluded. “We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!!”

Last year, the Army and Navy faced off on Dec. 13 ending in an 17-16 Navy win. It's unclear if this order would affect other sports that have scheduled for early December.

This executive order follows proposals to College Football to expand to 24 teams which would make the Army vs. Navy move up a week to the first Saturday in December per CBS.

The annual game began in 1930, but the rivalry began in 1890. The Navy holds the series lead at 64-55-7. CBS has been broadcasting the Army vs. Navy game since 1996. The broadcast network holds the rights until 2038. President Trump attended the last game back in December.

Fans react to Donald Trump's potential executive order

Fans mostly were annoyed by President Trump's Truth Social post over the Army and Navy game with many sharing their opinion on the matter.

A fan questioned why President Trump was advocating for this:”Is this really the role of the federal government? Scheduling college football games?? Pls…” a fan commented.