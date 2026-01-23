Darian Mensah is doing everything he can to commit to Miami through the college football transfer portal. While the Duke quarterback is officially in the portal, he remains unable to commit to any schools due to a lawsuit filed against him by the Blue Devils, which the 20-year-old continues to fight.

Duke received a temporary restraining order against Mensah from their lawsuit, which is currently preventing the sophomore from committing to another school through the portal until the case goes to a hearing. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, but Mensah filed an emergency motion requesting it be moved up to Jan. 23, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported.

Mensah is claiming that the enrollment deadline at other schools that have expressed interest in him expires on Jan. 23, per Nakos. He claims that if he misses the deadline, which he was not made aware of before, he could be “permanently foreclosed from the opportunity.”

Duke filed the lawsuit immediately after Mensah entered the college football transfer portal. The Blue Devils allege that their quarterback signed a contract stating he would not play for any other school before Dec. 21, 2026, which he violated by entering the transfer portal.

Duke QB Darian Mensah expected to transfer to Miami

Mensah entered the portal shortly after he reportedly received interest from Miami. The California native initially announced in December that he would return to Duke in 2026, only to reverse course two weeks later and declare his intention to transfer.

The rumored interest Miami has shown in Mensah makes the Hurricanes the overwhelming favorite to land his talents from the portal once he is allowed to make the decision. Miami is in need of a quarterback with Carson Beck's eligibility finally expiring.

However, Duke would be in an equally adverse position if Mensah were allowed to transfer. The Blue Devils do not have a contingency plan in place and will be hard-pressed to find one at this point in the offseason.

Duke has been recently linked to former San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget, but no decisions will be made until after Mensah's case settles.