The transfer portal has closed, but there is still a lot of drama surrounding who is going where. The biggest question mark surrounds what is happening with the Duke football program. Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal just before the deadline. The Blue Devils are in a contract dispute with Mensah, but while that dispute plays out, they have been linked to another quarterback out of the portal.

The Blue Devils don't seem to be in panic mode yet, but they are still keeping their options open. On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, was the first to report that Duke has interest in San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget. The Blue Devils have Eget visiting after four years with the Spartans, and he could be Mensah's replacement.

Over the last two years as San Jose State's QB1, Eget has posted impressive passing numbers: 5,551 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, completing 57.7% of his passes. The yardage is undoubtedly impressive, but the touchdown-to-interception ratio might have some Duke fans nervous.

Eget would also be a transition away from a dual-threat quarterback, which was a factor for Mensah. He only has 185 rushing yards across four seasons with San Jose State.

The best thing Eget offers is his extensive experience. He played in 23 games, including 18 starts, over his last two seasons. He does deserve credit, too, because it is so hard to find success at San Jose State, and he led them to a bowl game in 2024, before the wheels fell off this past year and they finished 3-9.

Duke has options in front of them, and everything is in a standstill until the Blue Devils get their quarterback position figured out. The most recent news surrounding Darian Mensah was that Duke was forced to allow him to enter the transfer portal after initially trying to block him from doing so altogether. The lawsuit is ongoing and could have massive ramifications on the transfer portal moving forward.