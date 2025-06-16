Continuing its program rebuild, Duke made one of the biggest splashes in the college football transfer portal when they landed former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah. Despite inking a monstrous $8 million NIL deal, the decision was still a difficult one for Mensah.

Mensah was not heavily recruited out of high school, forcing him to fly across the country and redshirt his first year at Tulane. However, after breaking through as a redshirt freshman, Mensah admitted it was difficult to leave his new “home” in New Orleans.

“It was very tough to leave my home,” Mensah said, via On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. “I knew this move would set my family up for financial freedom.”

Mensah added that he fielded tempting offers from multiple SEC programs, but ultimately felt Duke was his best fit. The 20-year-old admitted that his final choice even “surprised” himself, but he conducted thorough research before committing, per Nakos.

In his lone season with Tulane, Mensah recorded 2,723 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 132 rushing yards. His elite efficiency led the Green Wave to a 9-4 finish and an AAC Championship Game appearance, where they ultimately lost to No. 24-ranked Army. Aside from a late-year upset loss to Memphis, Tulane only dropped games against ranked opponents in 2024.

Darian Mensah takes over Duke's 2025 quarterback room

Mensah joined Duke just as the Blue Devils lost former starter Maalik Murphy to the college football transfer portal. Murphy, who transferred to Duke from Texas, left Durham for Oregon State early in the offseason.

Murphy is Duke's biggest incoming transfer, but Manny Diaz brought in several other intriguing contributors. The Blue Devils' incoming transfer class also includes wide receiver Andrel Anthony, running back Anderson Castle and tight end Landen King, among others. Anthony, a former starter at Oklahoma and Michigan, is the second-most notable name, behind Mensah.

After going 9-4 in Diaz's first season, Duke is widely viewed as a top sleeper team in the ACC. The Blue Devils begin the year on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Elon, two weeks before they hit the road to face Mensah's former team. Duke and Tulane will clash on national television in Mensah's return to Yulman Stadium on Sept. 13.