Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is shaking off the haters.

As Hudson and Belichick prepare for the University of North Carolina's season opener, the former college cheerleader shared a subtle message on Instagram by using a Taylor Swift song. Hudson posted a photo of herself blowing a kiss to Belichick as Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” soundtracks the post.

Belichick's relationship with Hudson has been making headlines for months and hit a climax with the CBS Sunday Morning interview. Hudson interrupted the reporter when asked how the two met one another. They both have been saying it was on a plane back in 2021.

As fans and sports commentators noticed Hudson's presence when it came to Belichick's career, many questioned her role. Belichick clarified her position when it comes to his football career.

“It's a personal relationship, and she doesn't have anything to do with football,” Belichick said during a SportsCenter interview back in May.

How does Bill Belichick compare the New England Patriots to UNC?

Belichick was announced at UNC-Chapel Hill's head football coach back in December 2024, which he said was a “dream come true.” The eight time Super Bowl winning coach went viral last week when he spoke to the Boston Globe about the difference in New England versus at UNC.

“I enjoy it. I’ve always wanted to be in college football,” Belichick said. “I grew up in college football. This is a great university, it’s a great opportunity here. The kids are great, they work hard, they want to be good, and they try. Working with a lot of people I like to work with, and I enjoy coming to work every day. That’s an important quality of life.”

“There’s no owner, there’s no owner’s son, there’s no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I’m all for that. But it’s way less of what it was at that level,” he continued. “Generic NFL teams, you have the owner, president, general manager, personnel director, college director, pro director, cap guy, some other consultant, then head coach. I’d say when we had our best years in New England, we had fewer people and more of a direct vision. And as that expanded, it became harder to be successful.”

Belichick was the head coach for the New England Patriots for 24 seasons and won six Super Bowls with the franchise. Prior to joining the Patriots, he won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV) as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

UNC football's first game is on Sept. 1 against TCU.