Nebraska football launches a crucial 2025 campaign on Thursday night. Head coach Matt Rhule isn't the only one in Lincoln with watchful eyes hovering over him. Quarterback Dylan Raiola enters this season with hefty scrutiny too.

Raiola once rose as a massive college football recruiting win for Rhule. Nebraska grabbed a rare five-star talent and the nation's No. 2 overall QB for 2024 behind D.J. Lagway.

Raiola showed signs of potential stardom as a Nebraska legacy recruit. He's helping fuel these Nebraska bold predictions including taking a leap in year two.

But we're adding additional big predictions for how Raiola's second CFB season will shape up. Starting with Week 1 against Cincinnati.

Dylan Raiola will shred Cincinnati to kick off Nebraska's season

Raiola showed strong early composure in his collegiate debut last season. Including completing nearly 70% of his passes facing power conference competition.

Fans will expect him to be less jittery this time around. And it starts with the road trip to Kansas City against Cincy.

Raiola gets the nation's 62nd best defense from 2024 out the gate. But he's also facing a new Bearcats secondary compared to last season.

Cincinnati lost three safeties to the NFL Draft. Then its top cornerbacks left via the college football transfer portal. Coastal Carolina transfer Matthew McDoom will need to step up immediately for a rearranged secondary. But this DB unit is perfect for Raiola to pick apart — especially with untested sophomores likely earning action.

This incoming WR will become Raiola's go-to

Raiola walks into an offense featuring its share of newcomers. One from the Atlantic Coast Conference rises as his new go-to.

Nyziah Hunter arrives via Cal, where he tasted the ACC last season. Hunter averaged 14.4 yards per catch and scored five touchdowns with Fernando Mendoza throwing to him.

Now Hunter gains a past blue chip recruit. Raiola gets a valuable deep threat in return. But Hunter catches the red zone touchdown lobs too.

The arrival of the Salinas, California native boosts Dana Holgorsen's offense massively. The former West Virginia and Houston head coach brings his Air Raid over to Raiola and company. But fans know that system is more dynamic with a deep threat. Hunter rises as that guy for the OC and QB.

Raiola leads consecutive bowl run, but improves Nebraska win total

Nebraska ended a long-awaited bowl drought with a true freshman leading the offense. Sparking the renewed optimism among the Big Red. Now that Raiola is older and claims to be “in the best shape of my life.”

The ‘Huskers earn four contests inside Memorial Stadium to start the season. Michigan is one pulling up to face the sea of red on Sept. 20. That Big Ten contest is the perfect statement game for Raiola and “GBR.”

Their first conference road contest is against a Maryland team that finished 4-8. And the next hardest away game is at Penn State — which isn't until Nov. 22.

Raiola and Nebraska look ready to ascend. Rhule brings his own past history of taking leaps in season three (went 10-4 at Temple and 11-3 with Baylor during his third season at both posts). Raiola relights a once dead fire in Lincoln alongside Rhule and Nebraska. Nine victories is the over/under here.