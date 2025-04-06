Shedeur Sanders is going to be one of the stars of the upcoming NFL Draft. He figures to be a high first-round draft choice, possibly going as high as the No. 3 pick and getting selected by the New York Giants.

The Colorado quarterback has clearly grown up in the fish bowl. He is the son of all-time NFL great Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders played for Coach Prime at Jackson State and Colorado. He has developed into one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football. That is the primary reason he has a chance to be successful at the next level.

While Sanders has a high draft grade from many observers, the 2025 NFL Draft Class does not compare to last year's group. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks of the draft. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has an excellent chance to be the first player selected by the Tennessee Titans followed by Travis Hunter of Colorado or Abdul Carter of Penn State getting selected by the Cleveland Browns.

That would leave the Giants to take Sanders, but former NFL quarterback Shaun King says that Deion's son could be somewhat overrated. King believes that Sanders has quite a bit of talent, but he should be drafted late in the first round or early in the second.

Problem with giving Sanders a less-than-stellar draft grade

King was a guest on former NFL player Ross Tucker's podcast, and he explained that he believes Sanders could be a solid NFL quarterback, but perhaps not one that should be selected with the No. 3 pick.

“Shedeur is extremely accomplished,” King said. “He won a lot at Jackson State and Colorado. The problem with Shedeur is that if you don't think he is a top-10 pick, you're a hater. I think he is a late-first, early-second round pick. I work off the tape I see. He is extremely mentally and physically tough. He is not going to go into a shell if he doesn't have early success.

“The reason I don't have a high first-round grade on him is that he just has average arm talent.”

 