Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has everyone's eyes on him — including his potential teammates in what will be his first season in the NFL. Among them is New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who appeared to defend Sanders from a criticism the young signal-caller has gotten from New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco.

Sanders, who is coming off his second year with Colorado football, showcased his talent during Friday's Colorado Pro Day, which was attended as well by Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

Meanwhile, Cisco apparently saw a video of Sanders doing drills and noticed the signal-caller's habit of “patting the ball” before throwing it.

“Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy,” the safety said.

Well, Slayton appeared to have seen Cisco's comment and decided to give his two cents about Shedeur Sanders' patting the ball, seemingly in defense of the Colorado football star QB.

“There’s these large fellows called lineman who are in between line of sight so if a QB isn’t 6’4-6’5+ you lose them behind the OL all the time so if i can’t see the QB throw it to me how in the Flying Dutchman is a DB gonna see him pat it BEFORE he throws it,” Slayton said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As a high-profile NFL draft prospect, Sanders can expect even more scrutiny and takes –good and bad — from more people.

Sanders reportedly went 58-for-63 during the throwing session with three “incompletions clear drops,” as noted by Shrine Bowl director of football operations and player personnel Eric Galko.

In any case, it will be interesting to see which team lands Sanders in the NFL draft.

The Giants are among the teams being linked as a potential Sanders landing spot despite the NFC East division franchise making big moves in the QB room this offseason by signing both veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

In two seasons with Colorado football, Sanders passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns against 13 interceptions on a 71.8 percent completion rate.