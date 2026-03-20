Good news is coming to the college football landscape. The NCAA is making a major decision involving programs that are moving up from the FCS level to FBS.

The NCAA committee wants to remove the penalty window involving the teams moving up, so that they could participate in a bowl game in their first season, rather than being forced to wait. Here is what the penalty window proposal says.

“Under the recommendation, schools reclassifying from FCS to FBS would be eligible to compete in bowl games if they meet the definition of a deserving team (e.g., at least a 6-6 record) and can fill one of their conference's bowl commitments.

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Currently, teams that are reclassifying from FCS to FBS are not eligible to compete in postseason bowl games until their second year of reclassification and may be selected as an alternate only if they otherwise meet the definition of a deserving team and there are not enough deserving teams available to participate in that season's bowl games.”

This is going to be a great move for the NCAA. You saw many people campaigning to let James Madison be eligible to play in a bowl game a few seasons back. Former head coach Curt Cignetti was a massive part of their rise to Division I, and now look at them, playing in the College Football Playoff. Obviously, Cignetti is now a national champion at Indiana. If it can happen once, it can happen again.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump issued an executive order attempting to keep the Army-Navy game permanently on the second Saturday of December. The order would make the game the only sporting event on that day, protecting it against expanded playoffs.