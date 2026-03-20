On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order involving America's Game between the Army and Navy Academies. This battle on the gridiron has been a staple in this country from the beginning of the sport. Army vs. Navy is one of sports' biggest rivalries, and the POTUS wants to make sure that the game remains on the second Saturday of December, as the only game that day.

Below is a part of Section I of the order.

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that no college football game, specifically college football’s CFP or other postseason games, be broadcast in a manner that directly conflicts with the Army‑Navy Game.”

With recent talk about another expansion of the College Football Playoff, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social.

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“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump said via Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!, Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4-hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield, they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless America, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump.”

Some conferences are pushing for a 16-team playoff, and others are even pushing for a 24-team playoff. Anything past 16 would be ridiculous to consider. Stay tuned for more coverage and updates about the expansion of the CFP.