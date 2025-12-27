Since hiring Jon Sumrall to replace Billy Napier, Florida has lost several key players to the college football transfer portal. However, they obtained a major recommitment on Saturday, with tight end Amir Jackson reversing his initial decision to transfer from Florida.

Jackson initially announced that he would enter the transfer portal in early December. He is instead reversing course and has re-signed with Florida, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported.

Jackson ended his freshman season in Gainesville with just three catches for 29 yards and one touchdown. However, he was a coveted recruit in the class of 2024. Jackson was a consensus four-star recruit and rated as the seventh-best tight end of the class by 247 Sports.

With a 6-foot-5, 235-pound frame, Jackson is only average-sized, but he possesses the athleticism and body control of a wide receiver. He was a three-sport athlete in high school, averaging a double-double as Portal High School's star basketball player while also running track.

Article Continues Below

Although Jackson was the Gators' third-string tight end in 2025, he is expected to have a larger role in 2026. Florida's top tight end, Hayden Hanson, was one of the many players from the team to enter the transfer portal. Junior Tony Livingston is slated to return to lead the room with Jackson.

Jackson's recommitment is a big win for Sumrall, who will be tasked with bringing in an entirely new team in 2026. Florida lost star quarterback DJ Lagway, wideout Eugene Wilson III and interior defensive lineman Michai Boireau, among many others.

Jackson is one of just two key offensive players to announce his return to the Gators in 2026, joining star freshman receiver Vernel Brown III.