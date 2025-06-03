The Florida football team picked up a big commitment on Tuesday as four-star safety Kaiden Hall announced that he will play for Billy Napier and the Gators. Hall was choosing between Florida, Alabama, Florida State and Oklahoma, and he decided that the Gators are the best fit. Florida has been doing a great job on the recruiting trail the past couple of cycles, and this commitment keeps the momentum rolling.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Kaiden Hall has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 200 S from Milton, FL chose the Gators over Alabama, Florida State, & Oklahoma.”

Kaiden Hall has a brief message for Florida football fans now that he is committed:

“Building something special for the next few years!! #gogators,” he said.

Hall is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #170 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #14 safety and the #24 player in the state of Florida. Hall currently attends Milton High School in Milton, FL. Gainesville is about a five hour drive from Hall's hometown.

“Large-framed defender that looks destined for an overhang role at the next level with his range and pursuit prowess,” Hall's scouting report reads. “Burst onto the recruiting scene as a sophomore making plays on both sides of the ball, but had a good chunk of junior campaign derailed by injury. Quick to trigger from a second-level perch and will take sharp angles to the football. More of a build-speed athlete at this stage, but can close gaps when convicted and has some impressive bounce, which allows him to play above shoulder pads.”

Hall still has another year of high school football, so he is far from perfect. However, once he polishes his game, he could become an impact player for the Florida football defense.

“Needs to keep honing in technique and improve play recognition as he can get caught overstepping and lose containment,” the scouting report continues. “Offseason camp evaluations have revealed that he’s got a ways to go in man coverage, but in theory has the size to match larger pass catchers and is rather alert in zone. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level with all-conference upside that can provide some alignment flexibility for a defense. Must get healthy and is likely going to need some time in the weight room before he’s ready to go.”

This is a big commitment for Florida, and it is likely the beginning of what will be a strong few months on the recruiting trail. The Gators had one of the best recruiting classes in the country last year, and they want to do it again.