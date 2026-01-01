The Florida Gators secured a major retention win Wednesday as wide receiver Dallas Wilson confirmed he will return to Gainesville for the 2026 season, continuing his development under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

The Gators held onto one of their most promising young offensive weapons after Wilson wrapped up his true freshman campaign with flashes of star potential. Despite appearing in only four games, Wilson made an immediate impact before a season-ending foot injury cut his year short, allowing him to preserve a redshirt while remaining medically eligible.

Wilson’s return was first reported publicly through transfer portal coverage. On3Sports Transfer Portal took to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that the freshman standout would remain with the program and spend his sophomore season in The Swamp.

NEW: True freshman WR Dallas Wilson will return to Florida next season, he announced. https://t.co/rW9rWNq9hq pic.twitter.com/YNq9WcPDHt — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

Shortly after, Wilson confirmed the decision himself on social media, reinforcing his commitment to the program and the direction under Sumrall. The receiver took to the platform to announce he would be back with the Gators in 2026.

Wilson finished the 2025 season with 12 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns, production that came in limited action but carried outsized importance for Florida football. His breakout performance arrived against No. 9 Texas, where he hauled in six passes for 111 yards and two scores, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The return also includes a renewed NIL agreement with Florida Victorious, the university’s NIL collective. The 19-year-old wide receiver became the ninth player to re-sign with the group, solidifying both financial stability and roster continuity as the Gators prepare for the next phase.

For Sumrall, retaining Wilson represents an early endorsement of his leadership and vision. Keeping a young playmaker who already demonstrated game-changing ability provides the new staff with a proven building block on offense.

Now fully healthy, Wilson enters the 2026 season classified as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining. His return strengthens the Gators’ receiving corps and gives Florida another ascending talent as the program looks to build momentum under its new head coach.