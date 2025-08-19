Florida football fans started holding their breaths for DJ Lagway. The health of the star Gators quarterback rose as a new concern. But Billy Napier delivered a promising injury update on Lagway's calf.

The dual-threat passer was seen throwing the ball around in Gainesville. Plus took part in various drills. Zach Abolverdi of On3/Rivals dropped the update on Lagway's status.

“He took team reps today, which was good,” Napier told Abolverdi Monday.

The returning head coach elaborated further on what he saw out of Lagway.

“Obviously he was hitting (his throws). He had a great full stack of throws last week four days in a row, didn’t scrimmage but did quite a bit of work that day, so yeah he’s feeling much better and he’s moving around well,” Napier detailed.

Florida dealing with early football injuries including DJ Lagway? 

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) watch during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Lagway sounds like he's right on track to lead the Gators against Long Island. He's sparking Heisman Trophy hype on the Gainesville campus. Lagway enters 2025 as the Southeastern Conference's No. 4 overall QB by ClutchPoints.

His calf won't appear to hold him back on Aug. 30. But how's the state of the rest of the roster? And if there are any other significant injuries?

Caleb Banks looks like a huge early loss for Florida. The Gators defensive lineman was spotted in a walking boot on Thursday. Will he miss significant time?

“Banks is day-to-day, and his injury is not serious, a program source said. After offseason foot surgery, he was out of spring camp but returned to action this fall. Banks is the latest player to miss time in a camp with a minor injury,” Abolverdi said in his report.

Florida enters this season fully healthy. The Gators additionally walk in as the No. 15 ranked team in the nation. Lagway's late season charge sparks the renewed enthusiasm for Florida football in “The Swamp.”

