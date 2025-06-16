The Florida football team is having a terrific Monday as the Gators have landed two commitments to start the week. The first prospect that announced his commitment to the Gators was three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas. Luckas was down to four schools as he was considering Florida, Miami, Penn State and West Virginia. Head coach Billy Napier found a way to get the job done as he secured the commitment.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Javarii Luckas has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 305 OT from Belle Glade, FL chose the Gators over Miami, Penn State, & West Virginia.”

Javarii Luckas had a message to share upon his commitment to the Florida football team:

“Gator nation let’s ride!” He said.

Luckas is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1,333 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #110 OT and the #161 player in the state of Florida. Luckas currently attends Glades Central High School in Belle Glade, FL. The Gators are keeping the in-state product home, and they snagged him away from rival Miami in the process.

Florida lands commitment from three-star OT Tyler Chukuyem

Javarii Luckas isn't the only player that announced his commitment to the Florida football team on Monday. The Gators also learned that three-star offensive tackle Tyler Chukuyem will be coming to Gainesville for college as well. Chukuyem was considering Florida, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Florida State. Billy Napier found a way to take down another rival here to earn the commitment.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Tyler Chukuyem has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 290 OT from Douglasville, GA chose the Gators over Ole Miss, Cincinnati, & Florida State.”

Tyler Chukuyem had a message to share upon his commitment to the Florida football team:

“Bet on yourself,” he said.

Chukuyem is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #554 player in the 2026 class, the #45 OT and the #64 player in the state of Georgia. Chukuyem currently attends South Paulding High School in Douglasville, GA. He will be heading south to Florida for college.

The Gators are starting to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail as they now have 12 players committed to their 2026 class. The Florida football team currently has commitments from zero five-stars, six four-stars and six three-stars. After landing these commitments from Javarii Luckas and Tyler Chukuyem, the Gators have the #23 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.