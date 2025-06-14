Florida football is picking up another strong recruit, and adding to their rich 2026 recruiting class. Four-star running back Carsyn Baker is committing to the Gators, per On3. Baker chose Florida over Florida State, South Carolina and Ohio State. He had multiple other offers from power 4 programs.

The four-star rusher said there are multiple reasons why he chose to head to Gainesville.

“The brotherhood really stood out to me. That was a big part of my commitment,” Baker told On3’s Chad Simmons. “I (like) the guys on the team, how they work with the coaches and there is a great vibe at Florida. The staff is great, they always make me feel welcome and I feel I can make a big impact there. It is a great place for me to be.”

Florida football's recruiting class is now in the top 25 nationally for the 2026 cycle, per On3 recruiting rankings. The Gators are currently ranked 20th nationally with eight commitments.

Baker plays his high school football in Georgia. He is one of several players to commit to Florida in the last few weeks, including four-star wide receiver Justin Williams.

Florida football is hoping to be a power again in the SEC

Article Continues Below

Billy Napier is the head coach at Florida. He has struggled in recent years at the school, and finished his first two seasons with losing records. He enters 2025 with a lot of expectations from Gators fans.

In 2024, Napier got the team moving in the right direction. Florida football finished the campaign with eight wins, including a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Tulane. This past year was Napier's first winning season at the school.

Florida enters the season with a stellar 2025 recruiting class. The Gators finished ranked 10th in the country with their class, per On3 rankings. Florida football's class includes cornerback Ben Hanks III, who is considered a five-star prospect by that recruiting service.

Florida starts off their 2025 campaign with an August contest against Long Island University. The team's non conference schedule also includes meetings with South Florida, Miami Florida and Florida State.